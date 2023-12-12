SC Lottery
Woman creates Buc-ee’s gingerbread house

Deanna Vaters with the Williamson County tax assessor’s office shows off her Buc-ee’s gingerbread house. (Source: @wilcotxgov/X)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A Texas woman is going all-out on her love for Buc-ee’s this holiday season.

In a video posted Tuesday by the Williamson County government, Deanna Vaters with the local tax assessor’s office shows off her Buc-ee’s gingerbread house.

The city is encouraging the public to come see the gingerbread creation at the tax office, located at 904 S. Main St.

Vaters said she has been making custom gingerbread houses for years, and she has created them for the tax office for the past six years.

This year, Vaters said it was her husband’s idea to create a Buc-ee’s.

“We always stop at Buc-ee’s, that kind of gets our vacation started,” Vaters said.

The impressive gingerbread creation includes more than a dozen gas pumps, a big Buc-ee’s sign, and even Santa and his reindeer on the roof.

To make it even more fun, Vaters created photo cut-outs of her coworkers and placed them within the display. Some people are seen filling gas tanks, walking dogs, changing tires, and even charging Tesla vehicles at an electric charging station.

Vaters said she loves to include her coworkers within her gingerbread displays.

“Every year I would come take their pictures, and I think the coworkers actually look forward to that, because they’re always wondering what pose they’re going to be doing for the next year,” she said.

Vaters said she plans to continue her holiday tradition for many years to come.

“We love it. My husband and I love it,” she said. “We love doing stuff for coworkers, wherever we work we like to incorporate any kind of Christmas. We enjoy making people happy, and people really appreciate it.”

