2 Tri-County men charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of two South Carolina men for their alleged participation during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building in 2021.

Christopher George Rockey, 54, of Cross, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder, according to a release from the attorney’s office. Rockey also faces multiple misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Edward Picquet, Jr., 61, of Hollywood, South Carolina, is charged with a felony offense of civil disorder in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia; and various misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings, the release states.

Both men were arrested Wednesday in South Carolina and will make their initial appearance in a district courtroom.

Court documents allege closed-circuit TV footage from inside the Capitol showed Rockey and Picquet entering the building on Jan. 6, 2021, via the Senate Wing Doors at approximately 2:23 p.m.

“Rockey appeared to be wearing a green helmet, green sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and, at times, goggles. Picquet appeared to be wearing jeans, a dark vest, and a green or beige long-sleeve shirt or sweater,” the release states. “After entering the Capitol, the two men are then observed in the Rotunda and later among a crowd of rioters moving toward the House Chamber and confronting a line of police officers. The crowd pushed through the police line and Rockey and Picquet continued to walk through the Capitol building, eventually exiting the building via the East Front House Doors at about 2:44 p.m.”

Court documents alleged that after they left the Capitol, Rockey and Picquet joined a crowd of rioters on the Northside Upper Terrace. The documents state video footage taken at approximately 4:34 p.m. showed Rockey pushing and grabbing a Metropolitan Police Department officer’s riot shield and striking the officer in the face as law enforcement attempted to clear the area.

Picquet is then seen moving up to the front of the crowd of rioters, placing his hands on the back of Rockey, grabbing his sweatshirt, and pushing him forward directly into the line of officers, the documents allege.

Court documents say that the two men remained on the Upper Terrace and, in a separate incident, Rockey grabbed an Metro Police officer’s baton and another officer’s riot shield.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Columbia and Washington Field Offices, which identified Rockey as the subject of a photo released when the agency sought to identify the participants of the breach.

In the 35 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

