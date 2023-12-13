SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amazon, Target and Walmart stop selling water beads

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and...
Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.(WMTW, KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three popular retailers are pulling a product marketed to children.

Amazon, Target and Walmart have voluntarily stopped selling water beads after lawmakers and public health officials called for a ban on the toys.

Water beads are tiny balls made out of extremely absorbent polymer material. They’re said to help kids with fine motor skills and counting. But, when exposed to liquid, they can expand to 100 times their initial size and weight, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For that reason, experts say the beads are a big health risk for children if ingested.

Earlier this year, the CPSC issued a safety alert about the beads saying they can cause a variety of serious symptoms and life-threatening injuries, which could require surgery to remove.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Deputies were called to the Goodwill on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious package at James Island store was inert, deputies say
Moncks Corner Police released a surveillance image from a Dec. 2 armed robbery at an ABC...
Moncks Corner Police ask for tips in armed robbery

Latest News

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting
Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing Wednesday morning of a bill to establish a...
South Carolina establishes school safety center
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden lashes out at GOP investigators and says he will only testify in public