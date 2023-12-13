Ashley Ridge Youth Swamp Foxes win national football championship

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ashley Ridge 10U Youth Swamp Foxes returned from Florida last week as national champions after playing in the United Youth Football League.

The 9 and 10-year-old players attend schools that feed into Ashley Ridge High School.

The team went 11-2 on the state level, earning a trip to the nationals, where they went 4-0. Their coaches say they are the first Swamp Foxes team to reach this accomplishment.

