SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden to meet in person Wednesday with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Democratic views on how President Joe Biden is handling the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians have rebounded slightly, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of eight Americans still unaccounted for and presumed to be taken captive by Hamas during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the White House said.

A senior administration official said family members of all eight would participate in the Biden meeting either in person or virtually. The president has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone. Biden was set to provide an update on American efforts to secure the release of those held by Hamas.

“We’re not going to stop until every hostage is returned home,” Biden told donors in Washington on Tuesday, saying the U.S. commitment to Israel is “unshakable.”

Source: CNN, POOL, IDF HANDOUT, X, @COGATONLINE, X/@cogatonline

Eight Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land incursion into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took more than 240 people hostage. Four Americans were released as part of a U.S.-negotiated cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza that was brokered with the assistance of Qatar and Egypt. One American woman was supposed to be released by Hamas under the terms of last month’s ceasefire but she remains unaccounted for — a development that contributed to the end of the temporary pause in the fighting.

The White House has said that at least 31 Americans were killed by Hamas and other militant groups on Oct. 7.

Biden will be joined in the meeting by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, the official said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
Deputies were called to the Goodwill on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious package at James Island store was inert, deputies say
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Moncks Corner Police released a surveillance image from a Dec. 2 armed robbery at an ABC...
Moncks Corner Police ask for tips in armed robbery

Latest News

Representatives of the Coastal Carolina Fair are voicing their concerns about Charleston Area...
CARTA’s plans to build facility at fairgrounds sparks controversy
Representatives of the Coastal Carolina Fair are voicing their concerns about Charleston Area...
VIDEO: CARTA’s plans to build facility at fairgrounds sparks controversy
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. A former American...
FBI to exhume woman’s body from unsolved 1969 killing in Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’
According to the Southern Environmental Law Center, South Carolina has had a “don’t ask, don’t...
VIDEO: State health officials push pollution transparency in new permit application
The Department of Health and Environmental Control recently announced that it will now ask...
State health officials push pollution transparency in new permit application