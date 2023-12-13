SC Lottery
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two officers were sent to the hospital after a crash on the James Island Connector Wednesday afternoon.

An officer with the Charleston Police Department and an officer with the Summerville Police Department were involved in a crash that shut down the connector from downtown to James Island, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

The two officers, whose names have not been released, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Gibson said they’re expected to make full recoveries.

The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department at 2 p.m. Police said the roadway reopened just before 4 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Update on the collision:

Two motor units, one with CPD and one with Summerville PD, were involved in the collision. The two officers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery. South Carolina Highway Patrol is working the collision.

