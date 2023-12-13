SC Lottery
CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS: Ft. Dorchester business teacher needs donations

Brie Scott is a CTE Instructor at Fort Dorchester High School and an advisor for Future Business Leaders America, an organization focused on building student leadership and business techniques.(Live 5)
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Fort Dorchester High School teacher needs donations for her students who are future business leaders.

Brie Scott is a CTE Instructor at Fort Dorchester High School and an advisor for Future Business Leaders America, an organization focused on building student leadership and business techniques.

This organization’s sole purpose is to help your child become a leader and receive entrepreneurial skills. But they need your help to do it.

This is Scott’s second year as an FBLA advisor and it’s her third year at Fort Dorchester High School. Scott said her journey into teaching started with her son. When his school needed substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott stepped in to teach and, in the midst, found her calling.

“I hope that my students find some little spark that points them in the direction of something that they love so they can wake up and go to a job every morning that they like,” Scott says.

When students were allowed back in the school after COVID, Scott decided to start the FBLA organization back up again with her co-advisor Gerald Taylor and now they have about 20 students. Scott says this year for their service portion, they’re hosting a shoe drive where shoes will be sent off to third-world countries. Their goal is to collect 1,000 shoes and they need your help to do it. Scott says the drive will continue the entire school year and if anyone would like to donate their shoes, there’s a drop-off election box at the Charleston Aquatic Center or you can drop them off directly at the Fort Dorchester High School front lobby.

Along with the shoe drive, Scott says the club is hoping to implement a spirit machine at the high school. The vending machine will be stocked with items students may need throughout the day. From pens, pencils, t-shirts, bracelets, and even deodorant and they’re needing funds for stocking inventory in the vending machine.

“Anything that a student might need that they don’t have immediate access to here at school,” Scott says. “We’re hopefully going to be putting in that machine but we need funds for that starting inventory to get it off the ground.”

Scott says they still need about 500 pairs of shoes and they’re holding a shoe drive drop-off event at the Fort Dorchester High School drop-off loop on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Scott says as high school students navigate out into the real world one of the biggest stressors is not knowing what to expect in a real job, and she’s hoping the skills they learn from FBLA can be taken with them in their future careers.

“All of the skills that they learn in FBLA as far as employee ability skills, quality skills can help them do that,” Scott says. “But I hope that they find some little spark that points them in the direction of something that they love so they can wake up and go to a job every morning that they like.”

By donating, you’ll be helping students like Fort Dorchester Chapter President Brandon Nguyen and FBLA member Brendan Brown who says joining the program felt like the right next step to further their business journey.

“I can help others in competition for the state and leadership conference along with helping out the community,” Nguyen says.

“I honestly just appreciate the club because it helped me build a lot of life skills, a lot of community skills and a lot of soft skills that can help me further into my career if I’m working under somebody or if I’m working for myself or for a business,” Brown says.

Scott says they’ll be giving away Christmas cookies and hot chocolate to anyone who donates. If you’d like to help Scott on her Donors Choose journey, click here.

Scott says they’re always looking for business leaders to come and speak to her students. If you know of a business leader who can share insights on service, leadership, and business you can email Scott at: bscott@dorchester2.k12.sc.us

