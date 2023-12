CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another quiet work/school week, another wet weekend on the way!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 64.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. Breezy. High 63.

