Commuters worry about unsafe conditions for pedestrians on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes to public transportation are slowly making their way into busy parts of North Charleston.

Regular walkers and bicyclists say Rivers Avenue has become a danger zone, a highway blasting through a community.

“You’ve got neighborhoods on either side, shopping options, medical, social services. All these things that should be walkable,” Charleston Moves Executive Director Katie Zimmerman says.

Other commuters say what should be the perfect place for a walker or cyclist has become the opposite.

“It’s flat, it has mild weather, it’s perfect for it. But there’s so much infrastructure designed only with drivers in mind,” Second Chance Bikes Founder Sylvie Baele says.

Both Baele and Zimmerman cycle and walk as their main mode of transportation.

They say Rivers Avenue has become “pedestrian-hostile” by prioritizing cars and development over human beings.

“You hear the same kind of insults, verbiage. Get off the road, get on the sidewalk. But the thing is, that’s not where we belong, we belong on the road,” Baele says.

“It’s particularly problematic to blame the pedestrian on River’s Avenue when it’s just not functional for people,” Zimmerman adds.

The conversation for change sparked after a 73-year-old pedestrian passed away the night before Thanksgiving.

Gloria Allen was hit by a car on Easy Street, a residential neighborhood space leading directly to the busy roadway.

Allen’s family says she loved her kids and loved life.

A report from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shows more than a hundred collisions between Eagle Landing Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road in the past year.

30 of those involved injuries to a person.

“I am traffic when I’m on my bike, I’m considered a vehicle. I signal my turns. It’s almost like people in cars expect you to be subservient,” Baele says.

“South Carolina is one of the deadliest states in the nation for vulnerable road users. Charleston County is the most dangerous place in the state for vulnerable road users,” Zimmerman says.

The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments introduced a Lowcountry Rapid Transit System aimed at solving the problem along Rivers and other pinpoints in the Lowcountry.

It would include reconstructed sidewalks, mixed use pathways and more to address better pedestrian mobility.

“We’re real people that are moving through the world in a pretty impactless way,” Baele says.

“It could be the safest, most convenient in a lot of circumstances. If we decided as a community to invest more, and improve infrastructure,” Zimmerman says.

Click here for more information on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Program.

