SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Deputies were called to the Goodwill on Folly Road just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious package at James Island store was inert, deputies say
Moncks Corner Police released a surveillance image from a Dec. 2 armed robbery at an ABC...
Moncks Corner Police ask for tips in armed robbery

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing for a bill that establishes a school safety...
South Carolina establishes school safety center
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing for a bill that establishes a school safety...
RAW VIDEO: McMaster holds ceremonial signing of bill establishing school safety center
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
The town of Mount Pleasant could soon become the latest municipality to enact harsher...
Mount Pleasant takes first step in adding hate crime ordinance
Representatives of the Coastal Carolina Fair are voicing their concerns about Charleston Area...
CARTA’s plans to build facility at fairgrounds sparks controversy