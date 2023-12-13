SC Lottery
Cromer elected mayor in Beaufort special election

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in Beaufort elected a new mayor Tuesday following the resignation of Stephen Murray.

Phil Cromer bested Mike Sutton garnering more than 65% of the votes, based on unofficial results from the city.

The election heads to certification Friday at 10 a.m.

Cromer will take over the remaining time on Murray’s term that’s set to expire in Dec. 2024.

Cromer was a member of the Beaufort City Council from 2014 to 2022. He’s also served as town administrator of Ridgeland and town manager of Port Royal.

Murray announced he would step down as mayor in September.

