Ex-husband admits to killing newlywed couple, authorities say

The suspect is the female victim's ex-husband. (WPTV, FAMILY PHOTO, PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) - A Florida man is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of newlyweds, one of them his ex-wife. Authorities say he admitted to the killings.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Sony Josaphat after he turned himself in following the Saturday double homicide. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened but say two people, a man and woman, were shot and killed. The arrest report alleges Josaphat admitted to the shootings, saying “anger took over him.”

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Sony Josaphat in connection to the shooting deaths after he...
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Sony Josaphat in connection to the shooting deaths after he turned himself in. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.(Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV via CNN)

The victims were found lying on the sidewalk outside their home near West Palm Beach. The sheriff’s office is not releasing their names.

A woman who says she is the sister of the female victim says the pair were a recently married couple. She said they got married on her sister’s 45th birthday last Saturday.

Josaphat was divorced from the female victim on Nov. 22, according to a clerk record.

The victims were a recently married couple, according to a woman who says she is the sister of...
The victims were a recently married couple, according to a woman who says she is the sister of the female victim.(Source: Family photo, WPTV via CNN)

Neighbor Dicter Pineda says he heard several loud bangs about 8 a.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the shooting at 8:36 a.m., according to a news release.

“I heard what sounded like gunshots, but I thought people were just working on someone’s roof. So, I ignored it and went into the house. Then, later, when I went back outside, that’s when I saw all the police activity out here,” said Pineda through a translator.

Neighbors like Deanne Germeil say the two deaths came as a shock to the community. She says she didn’t know the victims personally, but they were members of her church.

“It’s pretty quiet, and we don’t have too many things over here. So, I don’t know how this happened,” Germeil said. “This is horrific, it’s terrible and I don’t know how to describe this.”

Josaphat remains in jail without bond. His next court date is Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

