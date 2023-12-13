SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a coastal storm developing in the gulf.

Click here to download the free First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date on any weather alerts.

The storm system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and even the chance of coastal flooding in Charleston and Georgetown Counties as well as Coastal Colleton County.

Live 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the tides will be elevated Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of the storm because of the effects of a northeasterly wind.

High tide on Sunday comes at 11:17 a.m., and coastal flooding Sunday is expected that morning around high tide.

Showers are expected to begin as early as Saturday night and continue, gaining intensity into Sunday morning and into the evening.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Naytron Patton, 18, of Hanahan, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful...
18-year-old charged in high-speed pursuit through North Charleston neighborhood
Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking...
2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County

Latest News

Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
The town of Mount Pleasant could soon become the latest municipality to enact harsher...
Mount Pleasant takes first step in adding hate crime ordinance
The Ashley Ridge 10U Youth Swamp Foxes returned from Florida last week as national champions.
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge Youth Swamp Foxes win national football championship
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant takes first step in adding hate crime ordinance