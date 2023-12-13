FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a coastal storm developing in the gulf.

The storm system is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and even the chance of coastal flooding in Charleston and Georgetown Counties as well as Coastal Colleton County.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. A coastal storm could bring heavy rain, gusty wind and coastal flooding to our area during the day. Here's what to expect as we head through the weekend. Tune in this evening for more information. pic.twitter.com/lDcniLGn9c — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) December 13, 2023

Live 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the tides will be elevated Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of the storm because of the effects of a northeasterly wind.

High tide on Sunday comes at 11:17 a.m., and coastal flooding Sunday is expected that morning around high tide.

Showers are expected to begin as early as Saturday night and continue, gaining intensity into Sunday morning and into the evening.

