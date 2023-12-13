Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a former Moncks Corner teacher has been arrested after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to a person under 18 years of age, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began after they were notified by the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Investigators determined Butler sent a nude photo to the victim.

Officials said Butler was previously employed by St. Johns Christian Academy.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Moncks Corner Police Department are working to determine if there are more victims. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

