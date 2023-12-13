Fort Dorchester youth football team wins national championship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The kids on the Fort Dorchester Youth Patriots football team have a reason to celebrate this week.

The 11 and 12-year-old athletes recently won the state championship game and were invited to play at the national championship in Plant City, Florida.

The team defeated teams from Illinois, Baltimore, Virginia and Florida before winning the national championship in the 12U Division.

The Fort Dorchester team consists of kids who attend schools that feed into Fort Dorchester High School.

