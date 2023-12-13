SC Lottery
Fort Dorchester youth football team wins national championship

The kids on the Fort Dorchester Youth Patriots football team have a reason to celebrate this week.
By Ann McGill and Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The 11 and 12-year-old athletes recently won the state championship game and were invited to play at the national championship in Plant City, Florida.

The team defeated teams from Illinois, Baltimore, Virginia and Florida before winning the national championship in the 12U Division.

The Fort Dorchester team consists of kids who attend schools that feed into Fort Dorchester High School.

The 12U Football Team came back national champions from the United Youth Football League Championship in Florida!

The tournament took place last week.

After beating the other football teams from across the state in the Youth Football Association, they then set their sights on the Sunshine State, where they defeated teams from Illinois, Baltimore, Virginia, and Florida.

Congrats to these young national football champs as well as their coaches and parents!

