Ft. Dorchester names Shaun Lorenzano of Lake Howell as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ft. Dorchester has found their man.

Dorchester District Two officials announced that Shaun Lorenzano has been named the new head football coach for the Patriots starting in January.

Lorenzano is currently the head coach of Lake Howell in Winter Park, Florida. According to DD2 he’s been coaching for 21 years with 10 of those serving as head coach.

“I am truly honored to be chosen as the next head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School,” Lorenzano said in a statement. “I am excited to continue the Patriot’s rich history of winning and making a difference in the lives of our student athletes, both on and off the field.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Lorenzano.” Ft. Dorchester principal Tripp Aldredge said. His track record of success promises to build on our accomplishments, and we look forward to his infectious energy exciting our entire Fort Family.”

According to MaxPreps, Lorenzano has spent the past 5 seasons at Lake Howell where the team has gone 23-27.

While at Cypress Creek High in Orlando, FL, he led the team to its best record in the previous 10 years, reached the first post-season bowl game in 15 years, revitalized the team from ranking last to ranking among Florida’s top 50 teams, and he received the FCA Coach of the Year award.

He replaces the legendary Steve LaPrad who announced his retirement before the 2023 season. Joshua Smith served as the interim head coach for the Patriots last season leading the team to a 7-4 record.

After Stall named a head coach earlier Wednesday, there are 3 openings remaining in the Lowcountry at Bishop England, St. John’s and Wando. Wando is scheduled to introduce their new head coach on Thursday.

