SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

High school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue a dog

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes,...
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes, Samuel Johnson Jr.(Valdosta Touchdown Club)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia high school football player was killed while he was trying to rescue an injured dog, authorities say.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was killed on Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta, Georgia. Authorities say he saw an injured dog and was trying to help it when he was hit and killed.

Police say the vehicle that hit Samuel did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police say the vehicle, later determined to be a black Dodge Charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Naytron Patton, 18, of Hanahan, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful...
18-year-old charged in high-speed pursuit through North Charleston neighborhood
Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking...
2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County

Latest News

The nation office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push