Lowcountry law enforcement agencies kick off ‘Sober or Slammer’ Campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are coming together to keep impaired drivers off the roadways.

Officers from eleven different agencies gathered Wednesday to kick off this year’s “Sober or Slammer” Campaign.

Agencies will be stepping up their enforcement, doing checkpoints and saturation patrols, according to Captain Pat Carter with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

“Too often we’re called to have to go with the corner to someone’s house to talk about the loss of a loved one,” he says, “Even though we’ve seen our numbers decrease this year and we’re seeing less deaths, one is too many, when it affects your loved one or your family, one is too many, and that’s why our target is zero.”

Trooper Nick Pye with SC Highway Patrol says to get the amount of alcohol you consume out of your mind. If you plan on drinking at all, pass off your keys.

He says it’s important to have a plan for who’s driving, know where you’re going, and expect there to be traffic, so be patient.

“We don’t want anyone to have to suffer and have that void during Christmas. We’re going to help you, we’re going to be here day in and day out, not just at nighttime, in the daytime as well making sure it’s as safe as possible,” he says.

They encourage anyone who suspects a drunk driver to either call their local department’s non-emergency line or 911.

