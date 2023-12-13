Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is behind bars after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said he inappropriately touched a young girl and kissed another child.

Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An affidavit states Cameros-Portillo inappropriately touched a young girl while holding her down when the two were on a bed together.

Another victim told deputies that Cameros-Portillo kissed them on the mouth while they were asleep, an affidavit states.

The affidavit states he asked where another juvenile was in the room “because he usually sexually abuses” that child.

Cameros-Portillo was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a total bond of $100,000.

