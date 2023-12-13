SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is behind bars after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said he inappropriately touched a young girl and kissed another child.

Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An affidavit states Cameros-Portillo inappropriately touched a young girl while holding her down when the two were on a bed together.

Another victim told deputies that Cameros-Portillo kissed them on the mouth while they were asleep, an affidavit states.

The affidavit states he asked where another juvenile was in the room “because he usually sexually abuses” that child.

Cameros-Portillo was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a total bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Naytron Patton, 18, of Hanahan, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful...
18-year-old charged in high-speed pursuit through North Charleston neighborhood
Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking...
2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County

Latest News

The town of Mount Pleasant could soon become the latest municipality to enact harsher...
Mount Pleasant takes first step in adding hate crime ordinance
VIDEO: Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant takes first step in adding hate crime ordinance
Representatives of the Coastal Carolina Fair are voicing their concerns about Charleston Area...
CARTA’s plans to build facility at fairgrounds sparks controversy