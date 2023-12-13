Mount Pleasant takes first step in adding hate crime ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant could soon become the latest municipality to enact harsher penalties for hate crimes.

The town council on Tuesday heard the first reading of two ordinances that would add the possibility of fines up to $500 and up to 30 extra days in jail for anyone who commits a crime in the town motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disabilities or national origin. The sentence would run consecutive to any other sentence.

The ordinance would allow the courts options to assign community service, counseling or education to suspend the sentence.

“I find it incredibly sad that we have people coming to our town to intimidate, to target, to instill fear,” Councilmember Daniel Brownstein said. “I find it incredibly sad that instead of spreading truth and love that people are coming to victimize our community and to make people feel uncomfortable in their own homes, uncomfortable placing menorahs in their windows, uncomfortable attending public events.”

A second ordinance would prevent handbills and flyers from being left on inhabited private areas without those items being directly handed to the resident.

Penalties for violating the handbill ordinance would include fines of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

Mount Pleasant Police, in late October, investigated after hundreds of antisemitic flyers were distributed in seven neighborhoods around the city.

If the ordinances pass, Mount Pleasant would become the fifth municipality to enact a hate crime ordinance.

Mount Pleasant would join Charleston, Greenville, Columbia and, most recently, Bluffton in enacting stiffer penalties for hate crimes.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crime law on the books.

A hate crime bill has been introduced at the state level several times over the years.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

During the most recent session, the bill passed the House of Representatives before stalling out in the Senate.

Mount Pleasant’s hate crime ordinance will head to a second reading next month.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.