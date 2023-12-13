SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police investigates after being led on I-26 chase

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an officer was led on a chase by another vehicle on a highway Tuesday.

An officer was in the area of I-26 East and I-526 Interchange when they saw a gray Honda Civic drive by other vehicles in the third lane, an incident report states.

The officer turned on their radar to confirm that the vehicle was going over the speed limit, the report states. The officer then turned on their blue lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

It goes on to say that the vehicle initially seemed to be pulling over, but it then sped off and exited towards E. Montague Avenue. The vehicle ran through a red light before driving onto I-26 West.

The chase continued down the interstate until the Ashley Phosphate Road area at 106 mph until the chase was canceled, according to the report. The vehicle continued down the interstate towards Summerville.

A records check showed the vehicle did not match the Honda Civic but did belong to a 2017 Chevy Malibu.

