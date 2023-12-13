SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Man charged in connection to domestic violence, assault

Jermaine Michael Johnson, 37, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated and...
Jermaine Michael Johnson, 37, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated and three counts of third-degree assault and battery.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges in connection to fighting his girlfriend, her sister and children.

Jermaine Michael Johnson, 37, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated and three counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to a North Charleston home for a report of an assault on Dec. 5, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who stated that Johnson who is her boyfriend fought her, her children and her sister, the report states. Officers noticed blood on the floor and walls, and injuries on the victim.

She told officers that after picking Johnson up from a party and going back to their home, he started an argument with her, the report states. She then went into the bedroom when Johnson came in and began to fight her.

It goes on to say that her children and sister came into the room attempting to break the fight up. The victim said she then left the bedroom and went to the living room. The second victim stated that Johnson went into the kitchen and punched her.

Officers were told that Johnson went into the living room and fought the first victim again, according to the report. The victim’s children got involved in the fight and attempted to break it up. Johnson started to fight both children.

Johnson went back into the kitchen and fought a victim again, the report states. Johnson then left the home.

Johnson is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died in a...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Hanahan shooting
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first pediatric...
SC confirms first pediatric flu-related death in 2023 flu season
Naytron Patton, 18, of Hanahan, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful...
18-year-old charged in high-speed pursuit through North Charleston neighborhood
Miguel Archie (left), 34, and Malcolm Archie(right), 33, were both chraged with trafficking...
2 charged after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl recovered in Georgetown County

Latest News

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to...
Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student
A nonprofit works to provide no-cost recreational wellness experiences for veterans, first...
VIDEO: Heroes on the water
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday
Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another