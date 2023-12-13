Report: Man charged in connection to domestic violence, assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges in connection to fighting his girlfriend, her sister and children.

Jermaine Michael Johnson, 37, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated and three counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Officers responded to a North Charleston home for a report of an assault on Dec. 5, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who stated that Johnson who is her boyfriend fought her, her children and her sister, the report states. Officers noticed blood on the floor and walls, and injuries on the victim.

She told officers that after picking Johnson up from a party and going back to their home, he started an argument with her, the report states. She then went into the bedroom when Johnson came in and began to fight her.

It goes on to say that her children and sister came into the room attempting to break the fight up. The victim said she then left the bedroom and went to the living room. The second victim stated that Johnson went into the kitchen and punched her.

Officers were told that Johnson went into the living room and fought the first victim again, according to the report. The victim’s children got involved in the fight and attempted to break it up. Johnson started to fight both children.

Johnson went back into the kitchen and fought a victim again, the report states. Johnson then left the home.

Johnson is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

