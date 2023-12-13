Stall names Ashley Ridge DC Kenneth Freeman as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first of the high school football coaching vacancies has been filled.

Stall named Kenneth Freeman, the current defensive coordinator at Ashley Ridge as their new head coach on Wednesday afternoon.

Freeman has coached in the state for 24 years according to a release for Charleston County School District.

“I am very excited to get started and build relationships with the Warrior community, players, and their parents,” Freeman said in a statement. “I will do my best to lead these student-athletes and foster an environment of strong work ethics and passion. I have been impressed with Mr. Larson, Coach Wilson, and the staff members’ devotion to the development of the students’ success at Stall High School. Together, we will build a program that is positive, competitive, and wins championships.

Before Ashley Ridge, Freeman was the DC at White Knoll and has also been an assistant at Dutch Fork, Spring Valley, Chapin and Lexington.

His only other head coaching experience came when he led Midland Valley for two seasons and helped the school break an 18 game losing streak.

“We are absolutely pleased to announce that Coach Freeman will be taking the helm of our football program.” AD Michelle Wilson said in a statement. “Throughout our interview process having several conversations with Coach Freeman along with several members of our Stall faculty and staff, student athletes, and coaches over the past few days, it became evidently clear that he shares our values, passion, and competitive spirit, and most importantly, is truly dedicated to the personal growth of student-athletes. He has a great vision and plan for the future of our football program here at Stall.”

Freeman replaces Benjamin Lailson who was let go after 2 seasons and a 2-17 record.

