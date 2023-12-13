State health officials push pollution transparency in new permit application

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control recently announced that it will now ask industrial facilities and wastewater treatment plants seeking permits to disclose if they will discharge the pollutants known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl and 1.4-dioxane into waterways.

Before this rule was added to the application form polluters got around these requirements.

This move aims to address the lack of disclosure.

According to the Southern Environmental Law Center, South Carolina has had a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy around PFAS and 1-4 dioxane pollutants for years.

These two pollutions are industry-made chemicals and are toxic to human health and the environment at extremely low levels.

The chemicals are also linked to cancer and other health problems.

Recent testing shows many of the state’s waterways, fish, and drinking water are contaminated with PFAS and 1-4 dioxane.

Charleston Waterkeeper, an organization that works to protect and restore the waterways here in the Lowcountry tests up to 20 waterways every week for pollution and bacteria.

This keeps a close eye on industrial facilities and wastewater treatment plants to ensure they follow permit guidelines.

Charleston Waterkeeper Executive Director Andrew Wonderly says this is a step in the right direction but just the beginning.

“So, the next step would be to get good strong permit limits that require those discharges to treat and remove those chemicals from the discharge before it ends up in the nearest creek or river”, Wonderly said.

Without knowing where the pollution is coming from, the state cannot begin to control it or safeguard rivers, drinking water sources, and fish for our communities, as the Clean Water Act requires.

Wonderly encourages the public to get involved as well.

“It’s important that you let your local legislators know so, you know, let your state representative, your state senator know that you support this kind of action from the Department of Health and Environmental Control”, Wonderly said. “Because they’re taking action to protect your local resources better and that’s a good thing and we want to support that.”

Officials say these new requirements will begin to shed light on industrial pollution that is harming public health, the environment, and the economy.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.