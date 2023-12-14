SC Lottery
18-year-old man charged in connection to string of Dorchester Co. burglaries

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to several burglaries at businesses in North Charleston.

Tyrell Trevaughn Chisolm, 18, is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The charges stem from the Nov. 18 burglaries at Tienda Mexicana Grocery and R’Lamar and Company Styling at 3620 Ashley Phosphate Rd., Lt. Rick Carson said.

He is charged in a second burglary which happened in the same shopping strip at The Coffee House on Nov. 20.

Carson said Chisolm also burglarized two other businesses on Ashley Phosphate Road, The Oriental Express and Advance Auto Parts, on Nov. 24.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, and more charges are expected to be made against Chisolm.

Chisolm was booked at the L. C. Knight Detention Center on a $255,000 bond, jail records state.

