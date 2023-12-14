80-ton gate replacement to improve water flow at Santee Cooper

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For just the second time in the last 81 years, an 80-ton gate is being replaced at a Lowcountry electric company at the Pinopolis Lock in Moncks Corner.

This gate’s purpose is to help the flow of water all the way from Lake Moultrie to the Cooper River, in addition to preventing boaters in the area from getting stuck in a tough situation if the weather permits.

This replacement stems from the gate breaking during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

“So, we had a sense of urgency to get this one rebuilt,” Chief Operating Officer for Santee Cooper Mike Finissi said.

Since then, Santee Cooper has partnered with W. International, a large-scale manufacturing company out of Goose Creek, to make the Emergency Tainter Gate. The gate itself has been created within the last nine months and is worth $4 million.

“It was bid locally, which is consistent with our philosophy on purchasing,” Finissi said. “And it was competitively bid.”

The Tainter Gate was loaded on a barge on Dec. 9 and arrived at the Pinopolis Lock at Santee Cooper’s Jefferies Hydroelection Station after a five-hour journey up the Cooper River.

“Here at the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station, we’ve provided low -cost, green energy to our customers for over 80 years,” Finissi said. “And by installing this component, it will allow us to supply low-cost, safe, reliable energy for the years to come for our customers.”

During this week’s installation, divers have to go at least 60 feet under to put in pins to set it in. Once it’s installed, water will continue to move freely here in the lake, but it will also play an important part come the summertime.

Santee Cooper officials say they see dozens of boats traveling through here at a time and they have to open up gates in order for them to safely travel through. In the unlikely event that the gates break, due to inclement weather, for example, boaters will still be able to travel safely through.

“We are able to provide in-state, large manufacturing for folks like Santee Cooper, bridges and any large structures,” Mark Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer at W International, said. “So, it’s nice to have Nucor Steel and us locally. We can get steel local, we can build local and we can deliver a final product local.”

Santee Cooper says these gates were opened at least 350 times in the month of July last year, so it’s important that the Emergency Tainter Gate gets installed.

“We do submarine and aircraft carriers, but it’s nice to be diverse and do some of the work for the local community as well.,” Schmidt said.

Workers started around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the installation and will go until sundown to finish it.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.