After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie

This image shows a variety of American Girl dolls. The toy company Mattel is developing a live-action film based on its American Girl doll line.(American Girl via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — “Barbie” may soon be joined by another Mattel doll on the big screen. The toy company is developing a live-action film based on its American Girl doll line, Mattel announced Wednesday.

“American Girl” will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, the production company of “Twilight” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” Attached to write the script and produce is Lindsey Anderson Beer, the writer of this year’s “Pet Cemetery: Bloodlines.”

The project adds to the already teeming pipeline of movies in development for Mattel Films. Following its blockbuster first release, “Barbie,” Mattel Films is prepping some 14 live-action films, including movies based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and UNO.

“Saturday Night Live” has already spoofed the idea of an American Girl doll movie. In April, the NBC sketch comedy show aired a parody trailer with Ana de Armas in which a handful of American Girl dolls from disparate eras of history are brought into modern day but keep dying of cholera.

“Come for the fun,” the trailer announces. “Stay for the overburdened preteens wearing four layers of petticoats and pantaloons.”

Mattel in 2019 partnered with MGM on an “American Girl” movie but those plans fizzled. Since first launched in 1986, more than 32 million American Girl dolls have been sold.

“They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen,” Beer said in a statement. “I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way.”

