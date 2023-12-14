SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. authorities arrest 2 on gun charges

Kimani Griffin, 20, and Asante Mervin, 22, are charged after police say they fired multiple shots toward a residence in Bluffton Wednesday morning.(Bluffton Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men have been charged after police say they fired multiple shots toward a residence in Bluffton Wednesday morning.

Kimani Griffin, 20, of Bluffton, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Asante Mervin, 22, of Hilton Head, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers were called to Simmonsville Road near Sugaree Drive for a report of suspects firing multiple shots at a home and a vehicle, a report states.

Police officers and deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Haigler Boulevard home.

During the search, authorities found 16 firearms; some of which were reported stolen, the report states.

During the search, Beaufort County authorities found 16 firearms; some of which were reported stolen, the report states.(Bluffton Police Department)

Police say additional charges against other suspects are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Amanda Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563 or the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4555. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

