Beaufort Co. authorities arrest 2 on gun charges
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men have been charged after police say they fired multiple shots toward a residence in Bluffton Wednesday morning.
Kimani Griffin, 20, of Bluffton, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
Asante Mervin, 22, of Hilton Head, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Officers were called to Simmonsville Road near Sugaree Drive for a report of suspects firing multiple shots at a home and a vehicle, a report states.
Police officers and deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Haigler Boulevard home.
During the search, authorities found 16 firearms; some of which were reported stolen, the report states.
Police say additional charges against other suspects are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Amanda Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563 or the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4555. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
