SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has a new smartphone app to allow residents to communicate with deputies.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has a new smartphone app to allow residents to communicate with deputies.

Sheriff Duane Lewis says the custom app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Berkeley County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“We are always researching the latest trends to be able to remain transparent with our community.” Lewis said. “This smartphone app is user friendly and will have several resources available for residents at their fingertips. I encourage our citizens to download it to connect with us.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office worked with TheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, to develop the new app.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Partner and Chief Revenue Offiver Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform, and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies

the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: on their smartphones.”

The new appoffers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use, deputies say.

The app is now available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Berkeley County Sheriff” or clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to...
Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student
Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday
The kids on the Fort Dorchester Youth Patriots football team have a reason to celebrate this...
Fort Dorchester youth football team wins national championship

Latest News

A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
A crash on the James Island Connector Wednesday afternoon sent two Tri-County police officers...
VIDEO: Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
Residents in Hollywood say problems with the Charleston County Sheriff's office came long...
Hollywood community questions Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office after deputy assault
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has a new smartphone app to allow residents to...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office launches new mobile app