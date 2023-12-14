Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has a new smartphone app to allow residents to communicate with deputies.

Sheriff Duane Lewis says the custom app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Berkeley County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“We are always researching the latest trends to be able to remain transparent with our community.” Lewis said. “This smartphone app is user friendly and will have several resources available for residents at their fingertips. I encourage our citizens to download it to connect with us.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office worked with TheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, to develop the new app.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Partner and Chief Revenue Offiver Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform, and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies

the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: on their smartphones.”

The new appoffers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use, deputies say.

The app is now available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Berkeley County Sheriff” or clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.