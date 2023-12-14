SC Lottery
Bond denied again for woman accused of giving child deadly Benadryl dose

The coroner said Aydon had 19,000 nanograms per milliliter of the medicine in his system.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman accused of giving a child enough Benadryl to kill an adult man will remain in jail for now.

Sarah Stewart, 32, and Chris Stewart, 48, were arrested after the death of 6-year-old Aydon Quinn in Spartanburg County in October 2022.

Deputies said 6-year-old Aydon had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man. The woman accused of giving it to him said he was "hyperactive."(WHNS)

The coroner said Aydon had 19,000 nanograms per milliliter of the antihistamine in his system which is above the amount shown to be lethal in adults.

The suspects initially told investigators Aydon fell and hit his head, but admitted during an interview to giving the boy Benadryl because he was hyperactive, deputies said.

Sarah and Christopher Stewart
Sarah and Christopher Stewart(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Sarah Stewart, who is charged with homicide by child abuse, was in court on Thursday to request bond. Her bond was previously denied in April.

Her defense argued she is not a flight risk and does not have a prior criminal history, but the state believes she could flee since she faces up to life in prison if convicted. The judge did not grant her bond and she will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Chris Stewart is charged with neglect and is also awaiting trial.

