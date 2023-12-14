Charleston Co. School District approves expansion at 2 James Is. schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County school board approved a plan to build early learning centers at two James Island schools.

The centers will be built at Stiles Point Elementary School and James Island Elementary School. These centers will cater to students from infants to kindergarten and include expansions of the multi-purpose cafeterias and media centers. The project is expected to cost $38.5 million. The James Island Elementary School expansion will accommodate 200 students and the Stiles Point will accommodate 300.

The plan is for a formal budget reallocation to take place in January 2024 and designs to be completed in September. The projects are expected to be completed by 2026, with construction beginning in January of 2025. The budget for the project is $38.5 million.

The center at Stiles Point will also serve students at Harbor View Elementary School and include a multipurpose cafeteria and media center. The expansion will include the removal of classroom trailers and into the main building at Stiles Point.

The benefits for these developments are “expanded early childhood opportunities for young learners; new facilities for more early learners compared to the center option and necessary improvements at Stiles Point Elementary School,” the Charleston County School Board said.

