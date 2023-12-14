Community Resource Center fills need gap in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A community resource center is now open in Hollywood and will serve people there with a variety of giveaways and programs right in the rural Charleston County town.

“This is the first time so people are excited. It’s a big deal,” Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray says.

The Community Resource Center will provide food giveaways on the second Thursday of every month, baby care supplies, hygiene products, workforce certification and training and Molina Healthcare guidance.

Murray, the former state rep elected mayor earlier this year says this center is part of her vision for making life in Hollywood easier within town limits.

“You know, living in the city, you have meals on wheels, but that’s something to look into in the future for here. No, we don’t have things like that,” Murray says.

The 2020 census showed that about 5,300 people live in the town of Hollywood. Of that, 6.5 percent – or more than 350 are living below the poverty line.

Community Resource Director Louis Smith says many of them were traveling more than 20 miles to the North Charleston center to wait in an hours-long line to get food, baby supplies and hygiene necessities. At the opening of the Hollywood location, cars lined up for miles to get bags of food.

“You know when you put a lot of work into something and actually see it in front of you and it’s actually happening, this is incredible,” Smith says. “We’re in Hollywood, South Carolina, we have got traffic jams, and look at all the people. I am happy. A lot of people are going to have an amazing Christmas and we get to put a lot of smiles on a lot of chosen faces.”

Bundles of Joy also gave away diapers at the opening and will be doing so at future events in Hollywood. State Representative Wendell Gilliard and Hollywood Councilman Handy Miles Jr. attended the opening and helped hand out the food, saying it was a great day in Hollywood.

Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Charleston County School board member for the district says this type of service will have far-reaching effects.

“For me healthy homes, healthy communities mean healthy classrooms. So, I am excited that our mayor had this vision to bring the resources here to Hollywood and I look forward to the students in District 23 excelling in the classroom because we are now a vibrant community that’s not left behind,” Dunmeyer-Roberson says.

Murray says that’s another driving force behind her efforts to bring services inside the town limits.

“Just being from a rural area and I’m homegrown, I know how important is when it comes to transportation,” Murray says. “People are limited in you know, it’s just a need, people are on a fixed income. You’d be surprised how many people even in the summertime when school is out, they don’t have you know, lunch, the kids are not being served.”

She says the center is only the start of the things she and the council are working on for the future of the town.

The Hollywood Community Resource Center is located at the old library at 5151 Town Council Rd.

