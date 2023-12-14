Could 2024 be the year SC allows deliveries, curbside pickup for alcohol?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the pandemic, many Americans discovered the ease of getting groceries delivered straight to their doorsteps.

But there’s one item South Carolinians can’t put in their carts when they buy online: alcohol.

A bill sitting in the Senate would add South Carolina to the list of more than 40 other states that already allow some form of alcohol delivery, according to the food-delivery service DoorDash.

“We have kind of a pilot program for this already, thanks in part to the pandemic,” South Carolina Retail Association Executive Director Krista Hinson said.

During part of the pandemic, South Carolinians could purchase alcohol through curbside pickup at restaurants and stores under an executive order issued by the governor.

But once that order expired, so too did this option.

“I think that showed that it can be done pursuant to our laws, it can be done appropriately,” Sen. Scott Talley (R – Spartanburg) said.

Talley is the lead sponsor of a bipartisan bill that would put this purchasing option into place permanently.

It would allow South Carolinians 21 and older to buy sealed beer, wine, and liquor for delivery or curbside pickup, directly from retailers or through third-party delivery services, like DoorDash and Shipt.

“It’s not expanding or changing the law about who can drink, where you can drink, when you can drink. It’s simply modernizing it to match the technology we have in place now,” Hinson said.

Retailers would need to have special licenses for delivery, which would be limited to certain areas and banned to schools, churches and dormitories.

Customers would also have to show their ID when ordering and upon delivery or curbside pickup.

“We have the same things in place if you buy it in the store versus if you have it delivered at home or to your car,” Hinson said. “So there’s really no reason why it would increase the availability to underage children or young adults any more than we have right now.”

There is at least one objection to this bill in the Senate, which can block it from being debated on the floor.

But if there is enough support, senators can vote to override objections so legislation can move forward.

“That remains to be seen,” Talley said of how the bill might advance next year. “I’m hopeful as people around the state have learned about different opportunities and people’s shopping experience changing with technology, that this will be something that the state if it truly wants it, will speak out to its representatives and provide us with some positive reinforcement from back home.”

Senators will be able to take up this bill when they return to session in January.

If the legislation does become law, it would not take effect immediately.

There would be a four-month period after the governor signs it before these purchases would be allowed.

The state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office projects while this legislation could shift how South Carolinians purchase alcohol, the number of sales themselves would likely remain the same.

