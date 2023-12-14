SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash shuts down Palmetto Commerce Parkway eastbound

Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

The North Charleston Police Department says Palmetto Commerce Parkway eastbound between Weber Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road is closed after the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

They ask for drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

