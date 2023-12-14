FIRST ALERT: Weekend storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong coastal storm looks to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding this weekend. With the great impacts expected to be on Sunday, the Live 5 First Alert Weather team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 64.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Rainy and Windy. High 67.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.