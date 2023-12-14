SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Weekend storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong coastal storm looks to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding this weekend. With the great impacts expected to be on Sunday, the Live 5 First Alert Weather team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 64.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Rainy and Windy. High 67.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to...
Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student
Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday
The kids on the Fort Dorchester Youth Patriots football team have a reason to celebrate this...
Fort Dorchester youth football team wins national championship

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine has your Friday forecast and an update on a First...
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Coastal storm could bring rain, wind, coastal flooding this weekend!
VIDEO: Your Wednesday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Your Wednesday night forecast