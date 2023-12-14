SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster to undergo minor outpatient heart procedure

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Gilbert, South Carolina. McMaster plans to undergo an elective procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat.(Jeffrey Collins | AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The governor of South Carolina will be having surgery Friday to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an intermittent irregular heartbeat, according to his staff.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office made the announcement Thursday. They said the procedure is scheduled for 8 a.m. and is expected to take two to three hours, during which he will be under general anesthesia.

The office says the condition was first discovered on April 27, 2022 when the governor was scheduled to have orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear, he suffered while playing tennis with the First Lady.

“Dr. Epps characterized the elective procedure as a ‘relatively simple’ one and added that the 76-year-old has ‘had an extensive cardiac workup’ and ‘has very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease,’” McMaster’s spokesperson Brandon Charochak says.

He says the governor has notified Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette of the elective procedure. The South Carolina Constitution provides that the lieutenant governor may take executive action in case of emergency if the governor is temporarily disabled.

McMaster is scheduled to return home following the procedure.

