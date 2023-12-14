Hollywood community questions Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office after deputy assault

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Following the release of graphic body camera footage of a now-former Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy assaulting a suspect, community members in the Hollywood area say problems with the department came long before the video’s release.

James “Hank” Carter was “immediately” fired after an investigation into a 24-minute-long video recorded on Oct. 21 showed Carter hitting Rashard Duncan multiple times.

During a public meeting in Hollywood on Wednesday evening, people said they or their loved ones had experienced racially profiled policing in the area before and after the body camera’s release.

But now, they are demanding answers from the sheriff’s office to their questions, including former sheriff’s office employee and community advocate, Charles Glover.

“[The sheriff’s office] are causing more harm than they are good,” Glover says. “So where do we draw the line with this in the community? It brings great concern that the officers in the community are not doing their due diligence and are not doing their job.”

Glover says he and teenagers in the area have been pulled over multiple times without probable cause.

“That’s racially profiling students and teenagers, stopping them and saying there is a taillight out when there is not, just because they want to search the car,” Glover says.

The continual actions of officers in the area against these individuals have made the community feel unsafe and scared according to Glover.

“Coming from individuals in the community, there is a great concern,” Glover says. “This needs to come to a stop; the racially profiling of people in these communities, especially our young people, has to stop.”

Duncan was at Wednesday’s meeting and his lawyer, Edward Pritchard, says this conduct and activity from the department needs to stop immediately.

“I am just wondering how many other Rashards are out there, and how many times this has happened, and it’s slipped through the cracks because the officer got away with it,” Pritchard says.

Pritchard is also asking for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the sheriff’s department, saying there’s clearly a problem going on.

“I think the sheriff’s office really needs to take a serious look at how it’s hiring, how it’s supervising and training its officers,” Pritchard says.

The group is now asking Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano to come out to their next meeting to answer questions and listen to members of the community.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided the following statement regarding Wednesday’s meeting:

Our agency welcomes dialogue with any community members that have concerns about our policing policies and practice. We look forward to learning more.

