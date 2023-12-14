Man faces multiple charges after being found hiding in N. Charleston backyard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have charged a man who is accused of causing damage at someone’s home and assaulting an officer during his arrest.

Hunter Logan Driggers-Moore, 30, is charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to property, trespassing and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest, according to jail records.

North Charleston Police responded Thursday at 1:24 a.m. to a home on Ireland Drive for a report of a suspicious person. The victim told police that Driggers-Moore drove a moped to the home and was hiding in the victim’s backyard inside a bin. An incident report states police noticed several decorative plant pots were overturned and cracked.

Officers entered the backyard and eventually found Driggers-Moore lying inside a closed brown storage bin with a pillow and blanket covering him, the report states.

Police say Driggers-Moore began resisting officers after stepping out of the bin. Police took him to the ground but said he was able to free a hand from handcuffs, prompting one of the officers to use a Taser, the report states.

He was taken to an area hospital to be cleared by medical staff and then to jail, the report states.

Jail records state a judge set a total bond on the charges of $1,165.

As of Thursday morning, he was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

