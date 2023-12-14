Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen packages in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

Police said packages were taken from 9623 S. Liberty Meadows Dr. in North Charleston sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Doorbell camera footage revealed the man appeared to be waiting on the porch before the packages were delivered. Around 50 minutes later, the video shows a FedEx driver handing the packages to the man, an incident report states.

Police said the items in the packages were totaled at $229.

Anyone with information on the individual’s identity is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Police said any information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward.

