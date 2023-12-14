SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen packages in N. Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for...
The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

Police said packages were taken from 9623 S. Liberty Meadows Dr. in North Charleston sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Doorbell camera footage revealed the man appeared to be waiting on the porch before the packages were delivered. Around 50 minutes later, the video shows a FedEx driver handing the packages to the man, an incident report states.

Police said the items in the packages were totaled at $229.

Anyone with information on the individual’s identity is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Police said any information that leads to an arrest could result in a reward.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to...
Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student
A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday

Latest News

The Ninth Circuit Solicitor says a Berkeley County deputy will not be facing any charges...
VIDEO: Solicitor: Berkeley Co. deputy to not face charges in I-526 shooting
A still taken from the body camera footage of former deputy James Carter arresting Rashcard...
Creditability concerns after deputy arrest may affect pending criminal cases
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Solicitor: Berkeley Co. deputy to not face charges in I-526 shooting
Local and state officials gather to celebrate the opening of a Community Resource Center in...
Community Resource Center fills need gap in Hollywood