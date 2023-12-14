SC Lottery
Men who stole from Kohl’s ask for lesser charges because the items they took were on sale, DA says

FILE - A Kohl's store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Tony Keith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Defense attorneys for two men who stole items from a Kohl’s store in Colorado suggested their clients should face lesser charges because the items they took were on sale.

According to a news release Tuesday from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Michael Green and 37-year-old Byron Bolden were sentenced to jail after stealing from a Kohl’s store in Parker.

The DA’s office said Green and Bolden stole clothing and high-end KitchenAid appliances.

Surveillance video helped identify the suspects, who pleaded not guilty.
At trial, defense attorneys suggested to the jury that their clients should only face a lesser misdemeanor charge because some of the items they stole were on sale.

However, both men were convicted of felony theft. Green was sentenced to 15 months in prison while Bolden was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

“Just because an item is ‘on sale’ doesn’t mean it’s free to steal, and these defendants now get to think about this lesson in jail and prison,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement.

In Colorado, theft under $2,000 is a misdemeanor offense while theft between $2,000 and $5,000 is a Class 6 felony. According to the DA’s office, the value of the items stolen was $2,094.98.

