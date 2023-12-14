SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant roadway reopens after structure fire

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a roadway in the area has reopened following a...
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a roadway in the area has reopened following a structure fire.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a roadway in the area has reopened following a structure fire.

They say Vincent Drive was closed between Coleman Boulevard and N. Shelmore Drive after a structure fire on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The police department says the roadway reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to...
Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student
A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house

Latest News

Palmetto Commerce Parkway is closed following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash shuts down Palmetto Commerce Parkway eastbound
The Charleston County school board approved a plan to build early learning centers at Stiles...
Charleston Co. School District approves expansion at 2 James Is. schools
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday
A James Island resident is questioning the timing of a traffic light at the intersection of...
Traffic signal timing on James Island prompts concerns from drivers