Mount Pleasant roadway reopens after structure fire
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a roadway in the area has reopened following a structure fire.
They say Vincent Drive was closed between Coleman Boulevard and N. Shelmore Drive after a structure fire on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
The police department says the roadway reopened just before 12:30 p.m.
