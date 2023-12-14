Mount Pleasant roadway reopens after structure fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a roadway in the area has reopened following a structure fire.

They say Vincent Drive was closed between Coleman Boulevard and N. Shelmore Drive after a structure fire on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

The police department says the roadway reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

