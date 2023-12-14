Murdaugh trial judge to speak at CCU 2024 commencement

CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge who presided over the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has been named commencement speaker for Coastal Carolina University.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman will speak at the university’s spring ceremony in May, the college announced. The university’s board of trustees approved a Doctor of Public Service honorary degree at its meeting Thursday.

Newman, who was born in 1951 in Kingstree, attended racially segregated schools in the 1950s and 1960s. He was the first person in his family to be born in a hospital. When he was 3 years old, his mother moved to New York to take a job as a domestic worker for a Columbia University professor’s family, leaving him in the care of his grandparents and an aunt.

Newman graduated from high school as his class valedictorian in 1969, a year before his local school district desegregated. In high school, he played the role of a lawyer from New York City in a play based on a landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court school desegregation case, an experience that helped propel him into a career in law.

“To come from a rural community, a farming community, and to go from that scenario to playing the role of a lawyer was quite inspiring,” Newman told the American Bar Association in 2017.

After earning an undergraduate degree from Cleveland State University and graduating from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Newman began practicing law in Cleveland. He returned to South Carolina in 1982 and started a private law practice.

Newman served as a defense attorney, a civil practitioner and a prosecutor before 2000, when the state General Assembly elected him to serve as a Circuit Court judge.

He is in his fourth and final term as a judge with the state Circuit Court.

Judge Clifton Newman shown here speaking during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in February, has presided over all of the criminal trials for the former Lowcountry attorney.

He has presided over all of the criminal trials and hearings against Murdaugh, including the six-week murder trial early this year in which the former Lowcountry attorney was convicted of murdering his wife and son on June 7, 2021. Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two life terms for the killings.

He gained praise for his handling of the six-week trial.

“I did not watch the whole trial but what I did see, I was tremendously impressed by his professionalism, calm, knowledge, control and humility over the proceedings. Made me proud to share my state of SC with the man,” one viewer wrote.

“We need more judges like him,” another wrote.

Newman was assigned to the 2016 trial of Michael Slager, a white former police officer who fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man, in the back after a traffic stop.

In 2021, the chief justice of South Carolina’s Supreme Court appointed Newman to handle the criminal matters involving Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s defense, meanwhile, is pushing for a new trial on the murder charges, alleging jury tampering on the part of the Colleton County clerk of court. Newman, in response to a defense request that he be prevented from presiding over a new trial if one should be granted, already requested a different judge be appointed.

Coastal Carolina University’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 2 at 6 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

