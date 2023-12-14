SC Lottery
North Alabama wins 76-64 against Charleston Southern

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Charleston Southern 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Lions (6-5). Jacari Lane was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Damien Forrest finished 6 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Buccaneers (3-6) were led by RJ Johnson, who recorded 27 points. Daren Patrick added 11 points for Charleston Southern. A’lahn Sumler also had 11 points.

