Palmetto Commerce Parkway eastbound reopens after vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is back to normal on Palmetto Commerce Parkway following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

The North Charleston Police Department says Palmetto Commerce Parkway eastbound between Weber Boulevard and Ashley Phosphate Road was closed after the crash.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

The police department says the roadway reopened just before 1 p.m.

