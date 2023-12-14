Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Amiyah Holley, 16, was last seen at her home on Monday at approximately 8 p.m., police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

He says she is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Holley’s last clothing description is unknown but her last known hairstyle is an afro style, according to Jacobs.

He also says that Holley has a medical history.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.

