Solicitor: Berkeley Co. deputy to not face charges in I-526 shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ninth Circuit Solicitor says a Berkeley County deputy will not be facing any charges following a shooting incident on Interstate 526.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson notified Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis of her decision Thursday in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting on the bridge over the Wando River on I-526.

Brent Conrad, 37, of Huger, died by suicide, according to Wilson.

Officials said Lt. Cody Graff and Detective Cpl. Brian Keefer attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Conrad, that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes around 11:30 a.m.

The two pursued the vehicle for approximately 10 minutes through traffic before Conrad stopped at the top of the bridge, got out and fired a gun.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the incident, and Wilson reviewed the final report which led her to Thursday’s decision.

“There is nothing to indicate that Conrad fired shots at law enforcement or the general public. While Deputy Cody Graff could not be completely certain at the time he fired his weapon, Conrad’s lone shot had killed him,” Wilson said in a letter to the sheriff.

Wilson said the deputy later recovered Conrad’s 9mm pistol from his lap.

An autopsy of the suspect’s body determined he sustained a close-range gunshot to the head. Investigators with SLED also determined Conrad’s DNA was on the gun and the ammunition.

The solicitor said while Deputy Graff did fire his gun after Conrad fired his own weapon, Graff’s rounds did not cause serious injury to Conrad or anyone else.

“For these reasons, there is insufficient evidence to support an indictment of Deputy Graff on criminal charges,” Wilson said in the letter.

