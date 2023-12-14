SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

St. John’s deputy fire chief to retire after 43 years of service

Deputy Fire Chief Jackie Stanley will retire on Friday after serving the district for 43...
Deputy Fire Chief Jackie Stanley will retire on Friday after serving the district for 43 years, a press release states.(The St. John's Fire District)
By Pilar Briggs
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After serving for decades, the St. John’s Fire Department’s deputy fire chief has announced his plans to retire.

Deputy Fire Chief Jackie Stanley will retire on Friday after serving the district for 43 years, a press release states.

Stanley started his career with St. John’s in June of 1980, the press release states. He was then promoted to deputy fire chief in 2013.

“Every day I have woken up, I couldn’t wait to go to work, I have been truly blessed,” Stanley says. “The fire service remains one of the greatest jobs. I am grateful for the friendships, memories, and those who have supported us along the way.”

It goes on to say that Stanley was raised on Johns Island and he and his family continued to call it home.

“St. John’s Fire District has been my second home. We take care of people because that is just who we are,” Stanley says.

Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer released the following statement on Stanley’s retirement:

“Chief Stanley has a tremendous love for the department, the personnel, and most importantly the people we serve. We wish him a happy, healthy, and blessed retirement.”

St. John’s Fire District provides fire, EMS, and rescue responses to the sea islands of Johns, Wadmalaw, Kiawah, and Seabrook Islands, according to the press release. The District responds out of seven fire stations with 144 total personnel.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, of Moncks Corner, is charged with disseminating obscene materials to...
Former teacher arrested after sending nude photo to Moncks Corner student
A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
Aaron Estiben Cameros-Portillo, 25, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal...
Man accused of inappropriately touching one child, kissing another
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Sunday as a First Alert day as it tracks a...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storm could bring rain, winds, flooding on Sunday

Latest News

A still taken from the body camera footage of former deputy James Carter arresting Rashcard...
Creditability concerns after deputy arrest may affect pending criminal cases
The town of Mount Pleasant is looking to extend limiting building permits for another five...
Mount Pleasant one vote away from limiting home building permits until 2029
Several statewide organizations are advocating for Instant Runoff Voting to be allowed in...
Organizations advocate for alternate election system in Charleston
Seven affordable housing units will be coming to 89 Fishburne St. with three additional sites...
Tecklenburg hosts groundbreaking ceremony for seven affordable housing units