St. John’s deputy fire chief to retire after 43 years of service

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After serving for decades, the St. John’s Fire Department’s deputy fire chief has announced his plans to retire.

Deputy Fire Chief Jackie Stanley will retire on Friday after serving the district for 43 years, a press release states.

Stanley started his career with St. John’s in June of 1980, the press release states. He was then promoted to deputy fire chief in 2013.

“Every day I have woken up, I couldn’t wait to go to work, I have been truly blessed,” Stanley says. “The fire service remains one of the greatest jobs. I am grateful for the friendships, memories, and those who have supported us along the way.”

It goes on to say that Stanley was raised on Johns Island and he and his family continued to call it home.

“St. John’s Fire District has been my second home. We take care of people because that is just who we are,” Stanley says.

Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer released the following statement on Stanley’s retirement:

“Chief Stanley has a tremendous love for the department, the personnel, and most importantly the people we serve. We wish him a happy, healthy, and blessed retirement.”

St. John’s Fire District provides fire, EMS, and rescue responses to the sea islands of Johns, Wadmalaw, Kiawah, and Seabrook Islands, according to the press release. The District responds out of seven fire stations with 144 total personnel.

