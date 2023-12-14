SC Lottery
Tecklenburg hosts groundbreaking ceremony for seven affordable housing units

Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking on affordable housing units coming to downtown.
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking on affordable housing units coming downtown.

Seven affordable housing units will be coming to 89 Fishburne St. with three additional sites dedicated to single-family home ownership.

Tecklenburg says the city has implemented 1,711 affordable housing units since 2016.

“We must all be rowing the boat together in the same direction. Businesses, government, nonprofit agencies all to provide more attainable and affordable housing in our region,” Tecklenburg says.

Some partners even called Mayor Tecklenburg a champion for assisting in housing gentrification over the years and offered special recognition to the mayor before he officially leaves office in the beginning of the new year.

Mayor Tecklenburg says above all housing affordability is a critical need in our community. And the seven units represent a small important step in fulfilling that need.

“Over the decades it’s lead to gentrification, by providing more affordable housing we ensure diversity in our city. We ensure economic vitality, we provide economic opportunity,” Tecklenburg says.

Mayor Tecklenburg says County Council will also meet to discuss plans on a resolution for run-off voting. That meeting will be held at the next Charleston County Council meeting on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

