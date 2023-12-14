Wando names Stratford OC Isaiah Perrin as head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando officially named Stratford offensive coordinator Isaiah Perrin as the Warriors new head football coach on Thursday.

Perrin replaces Rocco Adrian who was let go after the 2023 season.

“I would like to thank the Wando administration and faculty for giving me the opportunity to join the Warrior family,” Perrin said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the Mount Pleasant community and look forward to building a rich tradition of success at Wando.”

Perrin had been on the Knights staff for the last 3 seasons. Before that he also worked at Wilson, Swansea and Lower Richland as an assistant.

“After a diligent search and interview process, we are excited to announce Isaiah Perrin as the next head coach here at Wando,” Wando Principal Chas Coker said in a statement. “Coach Perrin has the skills, dedication, and ability to lead our Warriors to new heights as a program and community. I am excited to see how he will transform our football program and pour into our players in both field skills and character development. I cannot wait for our community to meet this amazing football coach and man.”

A Lowcountry native, Perrin is a Timberland alum playing under Art Craig and would go on to play at Presbyterian as an offensive lineman.

He takes over a Warriors team that went 1-9 in 2023 including losing their final 8 games.

