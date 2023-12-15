SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Air Canada to add nonstop service at Charleston airport

Air Canada will introduce nonstop service from Charleston to Toronto, Ontario, in 2024, the airline announced.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Air Canada will introduce nonstop service from Charleston to Toronto, Ontario, in 2024, the airline announced.

The airline will offer daily service between the Charleston International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport, becoming the state’s only daily nonstop international flight.

Charleston International Airport Executive Director and CEO Elliott Summey said the airport the flights will provide a seamless link between the Lowcountry and Canada’s largest metropolitan area.

“Not only does the new service connect two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide, renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment and leisure adventures, this route offers customers unmatched travel options and conveniences, whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family, or for business,” Summey said.

Daily flights will depart from Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and arrive at 8:58 p.m. in Charleston and will depart from Charleston at 10 a.m. and arrive in Toronto at 12:21 p.m.

Helen Hill, the CEO of Explore Charleston, and chair of the Aviation Authority Board, called the announcement a “major milestone” for their industry, the Charleston region and beyond.

“While Canada is consistently our top country of origin for international visitors, we know there is tremendous untapped potential in the market,” she said. “Beyond increasing access for leisure travelers, the daily, nonstop service creates more opportunity to recruit group business and provides improved connectivity for Charleston area residents traveling to Canada and other international destinations served through Air Canada’s Toronto hub.”

The daily service is scheduled to begin on March 28.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
Plane crash along I-26
NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville
The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen packages in N. Charleston
A crash on the James Island Connector sent two Tri-County police officers to the hospital...
Charleston, Summerville Police officers involved in James Island Connector crash
Kimani Griffin, 20, and Asante Mervin, 22, are charged after police say they fired multiple...
Beaufort Co. authorities arrest 2 on gun charges

Latest News

The chief medical officer for Roper St. Francis says he recommends people get vaccinated...
With respiratory virus cases rising, Lowcountry doctor urges vaccination
The nonprofit Jean’s Angels is gearing up for its eighth annual toy giveaway in which they’ll...
Lowcountry nonprofit giving away 10,000 toys to children this holiday
Hospitals across the Lowcountry and the state are urging people to stay safe during the...
VIDEO: Doctors urge vaccination amid increase in flu cases, respiratory illnesses
A Lowcountry nonprofit is making Christmas wishes come true with a massive giveaway on Sunday.
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit giving away 10,000 toys to children this holiday