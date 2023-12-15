Air Canada to add nonstop service at Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Air Canada will introduce nonstop service from Charleston to Toronto, Ontario, in 2024, the airline announced.

The airline will offer daily service between the Charleston International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport, becoming the state’s only daily nonstop international flight.

Charleston International Airport Executive Director and CEO Elliott Summey said the airport the flights will provide a seamless link between the Lowcountry and Canada’s largest metropolitan area.

“Not only does the new service connect two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide, renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment and leisure adventures, this route offers customers unmatched travel options and conveniences, whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family, or for business,” Summey said.

Daily flights will depart from Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and arrive at 8:58 p.m. in Charleston and will depart from Charleston at 10 a.m. and arrive in Toronto at 12:21 p.m.

Helen Hill, the CEO of Explore Charleston, and chair of the Aviation Authority Board, called the announcement a “major milestone” for their industry, the Charleston region and beyond.

“While Canada is consistently our top country of origin for international visitors, we know there is tremendous untapped potential in the market,” she said. “Beyond increasing access for leisure travelers, the daily, nonstop service creates more opportunity to recruit group business and provides improved connectivity for Charleston area residents traveling to Canada and other international destinations served through Air Canada’s Toronto hub.”

The daily service is scheduled to begin on March 28.

